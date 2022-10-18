Overnight resurfacing work to take place in Shifnal town centre this week

Work taking place in Shifnal's town centre

Work on the project began in September 2021 and is set to be completed next month.

The latest work will see the old road surface taken out and replaced with a new surface, along with high-friction surfacing at junctions, and new road markings.

Due to the existing traffic flows on narrow roads, and access to businesses and car parks during the day, the work is being carried out overnight – from 8pm to 6am, under full road closures.

The first section of work will be Market Place and Market Place/Victoria Road/Aston Street/Bradford Street junction.

This will be carried out on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, October 19, 20, and 21 – from 8pm to 6am.

The second section of work will be Bradford Street and Bradford Street/Shrewsbury Road/Broadway junction.

It will be carried out on the nights of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, October 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 – from 8pm to 6am.

Signed diversions will be in place during the road closures and traffic marshals will also be on duty at the point of each closure to offer help and advice.

Shropshire Council said there will be no through vehicular traffic when the roads are closed and work is ongoing, for the safety of the public and the site workers.

However, it added that footpaths for pedestrians will remain open.

The high-friction surfacing, and the line marking will be carried out during the week commencing October 31, and will consist of road closures at junctions with localised diversions and temporary traffic signals.

The work is being carried out by contractors McPhillips, working alongside Shropshire Council, Shifnal Town Council, WSP and Traffix.

A spokesman for McPhillips said: “We appreciate that there will be an unavoidable inconvenience, but for safety reasons and for maintaining the normally daily traffic flows and access/deliveries to businesses through the busy town, the best option is to carry out these works at night.

“We will endeavour to keep noise levels down, though this may be difficult with some of the operations which need to be carried out.

“Thank you in advance for your co-operation.”