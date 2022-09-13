Fire crews called after car catches fire on M54 near Shifnal

Three fire engines were sent to the westbound carriageway near Junction 4 of the motorway, where crews found a car with its engine compartment alight. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.20pm on Tuesday, September 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford. One vehicle engine, compartment alight.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."