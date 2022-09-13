Fire crews called after car catches fire on M54 near Shifnal

Three fire engines were sent to the westbound carriageway near Junction 4 of the motorway, where crews found a car with its engine compartment alight. Nobody was injured in the incident.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.20pm on Tuesday, September 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford. One vehicle engine, compartment alight.
"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."
Crews left the scene at around 6.40pm.