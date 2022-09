The Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter was sent out to treat a woman in Cherrington Way yesterday afternoon. She was taken to hospital for more treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.39pm to reports of a medical emergency at a private address in Cherrington Way. We sent two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene. We treated one patient, a woman, and she was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”