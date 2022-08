SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2018..Shrewsbury Crown Court. The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

The application is for a former haulage yard and is for four static and four touring caravans.

A design and access statement said the site housed traveller caravans from 2008 onwards.

After becoming vacant it became a prime site for fly tipping.

Now the Quinn family wants to make it an official gypsy/traveller site.