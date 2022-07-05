Notification Settings

Driver airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash with lorry on A5

By Lisa O'Brien

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being cut free from his car following a collision with a lorry on the A5 on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Weston-under-Lizard on Monday evening.

It said the man had to be cut free from his car as he was trapped in the vehicle.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car and the air ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find a man trapped in his car and a lorry that had left the carriageway, coming to rest in a field.

“Ambulance staff worked alongside colleagues from the fire service to carefully cut the man free from his car, assessing and monitoring his condition throughout.

“He was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The driver of the lorry, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

