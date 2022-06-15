Notification Settings

Police appeal after attempted burglary at Shifnal home

By Dominic Robertson

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report

The incident took place at a home on Stone Drive in Shifnal on June 10.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), Steven Breese, said that one or more people had tried to force their way into the home between 12.30am and 1am.

PCSO Breese said: "Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 00081-I-10062022.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

