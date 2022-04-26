Shropshire based former gymnastics coach denies abuse allegations

British Gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics

According to a report on the BBC the former Lilleshall based coach Liz Kincaid has strongly denied all the allegations.

British Gymnastics had removed her from the team after an allegation was made about the mental health of one of her former gymnasts. Retirement from the sport had been given as the official reason for her withdrawal before last year's 2020 games.

British Gymnastics said the British Olympic Association's rules state no-one with "any unresolved ongoing complaints about them" could attend the Games.

The BBC said that a wider independent investigation into allegations of abuse within British gymnastics is ongoing, after a number of current and former gymnasts alleged mistreatment at all levels of the sport in 2020.

The final report of the independent review, led by Anne Whyte QC and co-commissioned by Sport England and UK Sport, is due to be published at the end of May.

The BBC reported a number of allegations against Kincaid who told that that: "To suggest I would mistreat the gymnasts goes against every principle I live by and is very upsetting."

There is an ongoing investigation into the sport and two gymnasts as part of a civil claim against British Gymnastics.