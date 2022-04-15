Derelict historic buildings 'falling into disrepair' and becoming 'dangerous'

The property in Market Place, Shifnal

The authority has come under fire for not using its legal powers to prevent several historic properties in Shifnal from falling into disrepair.

The town council, campaign group Shifnal Matters, local business owners and residents say the situation is now negatively impacting the appearance of the town and posing a safety hazard, as the condition of the neglected buildings continues to deteriorate.

Shropshire Council has not commented on the matter.

One of the main buildings of concern is 22 Market Place, a Grade II listed commercial property vacant for more than a decade.

Town councillor Zoe Turner, who is also a member of Shifnal Matters, said: “Apart from the appearance of the building we are now worried that unless something is done it will be non-repairable and either be pulled down or fall down, and heaven forbid if anyone gets hurt.

“It’s just one of many listed buildings that remain empty in the town and something needs to be done to restore and save these buildings from disappearing forever.”

The town council said 22 Market Place was now in a “dilapidated and dangerous condition”, and had long been surrounded by unsightly security fencing to keep out vandals and protect passers-by from falling debris.

“The fencing has been in place for several years without any work being carried out to repair the building,” said a town council spokesperson.

“As well as being dangerous, the poor condition of the building detracts from the appearance of the street and the conservation area on a main entrance into the town.

“It also adjoins part of a £3.6 million town centre enhancement scheme being implemented by Shropshire Council.

“In 2019, an officer of Shropshire Council advised the town council that enforcement action was being taken to seek repairs to the building.

“Despite continued representations by the town council and local residents since then, no such action has yet been issued and the building continues to deteriorate.

“It is also understood that the retention of the security fencing is affecting completion of the town centre enhancement works in this area, despite the same council being responsible for both.”

Shifnal resident Kath Hemsley contacted the council with concerns about 22 Market Place in January 2017, and was told repeatedly that the council was pursuing the matter with the owners.

In an email sent to Ms Hemsley in September 2019, a senior officer said: “It has been made very clear to the owner that the matter needs immediate attention and that Shropshire Council will be forced to use our enforcement powers if he doesn’t comply.”

But at a town council meeting earlier this year, officers said no further progress had been made.

Ms Hemsley said there were at least five empty buildings within the current Shifnal Town Improvement Scheme.

Shifnal Matters has also raised concerns over the state of the building and its impact on the major roadworks scheme.

Group spokesman Tony Jemmett said: “One council department is not pulling its weight and another is waiting to get on with the works. The fear I have is that the contractors will walk off-site and no-one will ever finish it, and it will just look an eyesore.