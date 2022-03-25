Feed the birds and attract them to your garden

feed the birds

Councillor Zoe Turner, on behalf of Shifnal Town Council has helped organise the event with the co-operation of Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

It is being staged from 10am to 3pm and will provide information about how to attract garden birds to local gardens.

Participants will also be able to make a pine cone fat ball to take home.

There will also be information and hand-outs provided and Doctor Cath Price, membership and engagement officer with Shropshire Wildlife Trust, will be on hand to offer advice and take part in question and answer sessions.

People of all ages are being encouraged to take part in the event and there will also be a bird identification quiz and a competition for people to enter.

Councillor Turner said: "This is a free drop-in event and we will have stalls where people will find all the information they need on how to attract birds to their gardens.

"I feel that it is important that we look after our wildlife.