Firefighters were called to a fire involving an HGV between junction 4 at Shifnal and junction 3 at Tong at 2.49pm on Tuesday.

At 3.49pm the West Mercia Police operational patrol unit tweeted to "be aware of possible delays" on the road.

Four fire engines were scrambled from fire stations in Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet to put the blaze out.

Fire control said it involved a heavy goods vehicle carrying "agricultural wood chippings" and it had been well alight.

The fire service stop message has since been sent.