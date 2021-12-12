Notification Settings

Faux flower shop back in bloom after closing at start of pandemic

By Nick Humphreys

A faux flower shop is back in bloom after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

Peony Faux Flowers owner Julie Bates

Peony Faux Flowers in Shifnal has been shut for nearly two years, initially closing due to lockdowns and remaining shut due to uncertainty with government guidance and rule changes.

But now it's back with a bang in time for Christmas. The shop opened a couple of weeks ago, but held an official relaunch event last week, including a champagne reception.

Throughout the lockdown periods when the shop was closed, owner Julie Bates kept things ticking over by appearing on QVC television channel and Australian shopping channel TVSN to sell her wares.

She had to let some staff go due to the impact of the pandemic. But the shop has survived and has opened its doors again for people to visit.

Julie said: "Everyone's been so keen for it to reopen. People have been driving down the driveway for weeks and months to check if we're open.

"We did Christmas drinks and there were so many people. They absolutely loved it. They had champagne and mince pies while they browsed.

"It has made people very happy that we're back open. There's nothing like it in the whole country.

"We're open now and welcoming everyone back. In the new year we're going to be having our new spring collection."

She added: "We've got a new website as well, which has gone a bit mad. It's been so busy. We've been getting orders from throughout the country."

The shop, in Stanton Farm, Shifnal, is open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. To learn more about the products, visit peony.co.uk/

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

