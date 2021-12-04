Inquest confirms cause of death of pumpkin prankster who once tricked village fete

LAST WORDS WILLIAM. Barry Truss, from Beckbury, with his 486lb pumpkin. PIC BY BOB GREAVES. 20/10/2014.

Lorry driver Barry Truss, aged 66, died at his home in Ryton Road, Beckbury, Shifnal, on October 31 after enjoying a few drinks in the pub.

A fast-track inquest in Shrewsbury on Thursday was told that his wife Carol had heard and "loud bang" and saw her husband lying at the bottom of the stairs.

He had earlier been invited out for a few drinks, after a day of pottering around and watching TV.

Senior coroner John Ellery was told that Mrs Truss called 999 and her daughter Katie Astley, who arrived to give CPR until the ambulance arrived. Mr Truss died despite everyone's best efforts.

Dr Ellen Cobby, of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, carried out a post mortem and concluded that Mr Truss had died of heart disease, with acute alcohol ingestion as a contributory factor.

Coroner Mr Ellery said that an inquest was held in public because of the contribution of an unnatural cause to Mr Truss's death. He said the family had wanted to raise no other issues.

Prankster Mr Truss had achieved a level of national notoriety when his prize-winning pumped-up pumpkin became a national sensation.

In a report on his death the Shropshire Star, his son Ian said: "My dad was a legend. He was a one-in-a-million man. I'm very proud to call him my dad.

His legacy was one of scandal and smiles, the Star reported, after his famous 2010 victory in Beckbury Allotment Association's competition for the heaviest pumpkin.

His was a monster at 186lbs, and took both the trophy and £50 prize.

"He walked around the allotment and saw his was not as big as the others... so decided to alter it slightly," said Ian.

"He filled it with water. But he got found out when he discussed it with a friend in the pub and one of the allotment association overheard."

Ian said when his dad discovered they were coming round to check his pumpkin he rang wife Carol to ask her to pull out the bung to let the water out, but it was to no avail and he was disqualified before returning the prize money.

The tale made national headlines.

"My dad was full of laughs and jokes. That's how he was."

Despite the fuss at the time, there appear to have been no lasting ill-feelings from fellow villagers.

"They have been absolutely brilliant. There was no animosity. Everybody took it on the chin and had a laugh. He was a lovable rogue, a kind-hearted man who would do anything for anybody. He wouldn't do anything in nastiness, it was all just a bit of fun."

Barry's vegetables also won a host of prizes legitimately, and he returned to competition triumphantly after the rumpus. His 2011 pumpkin – which was carefully checked by the judges – was 18lbs heavier than his nearest rivals and took first prize.

And in 2014 he grew one which weighed in at a massive 486lbs.

His funeral was at 2pm on November 27 at Beckbury church, with pumpkins specially laid on the steps into the building, together with a watering can.

He leaves widow Carol, children Ian, Katie Astley, and Amy Ward, and four grandchildren.