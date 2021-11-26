Festive celebrations to begin at Apley Farm Shop

Christmas preparations are under way at Apley Farm Shop. Pictured from left, Sophie Ritchings and Nina Davies

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Christmas market at the site near Shifnal which will be full of craft stalls, tastings and Apley stalls.

The shop is now also taking orders for Christmas meat, delicatessen and bakery products, with order forms available at the shop and on its website.

A spokesman for Apley Farm Shop said: "Treat yourself to a delicious Christmas banquet from our Apley butchery for only £110, including 2.5kg boneless turkey crown, 1.5kg beef joint, 1.4kg Staffordshire gammon joint, 1.5kg free-range pork loin joint, a brace of Apley Estate pheasant, 500g streaky bacon, 600g pork sausage, 12 pigs in blankets, 3lb pork pie.

The Apley Christmas Market in a previous year

"We haven’t forgotten about all the sweet lovers, this year we have been soaking our currants in lashings of brandy, sprinkling our mince pies with extra Christmas cheer, and making our buttery, melt in your mouth, pastry as irresistible as ever.

"We’ve worked hard perfecting our Christmas pudding recipe this year and hope you love them as much as we do."

Santa will also be returning to Apley Farm Shop this Christmas season.

He is visiting every weekend in the run-up to Christmas, starting on Saturday, and will be in his grotto.

Pre-booking is essential.

People can also book to have breakfast with Santa on weekends from December 4.