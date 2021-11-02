Midlands duo win luxury catering award ahead of Shropshire wedding venue opening

Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby

Caviar & Chips, run by Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby, has been voted the Best Luxury Wedding Caterer in the West Midlands at the LUXlife Hospitality Awards.

Co-founders Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby heard the news of their latest award as they began preparations for launching their brand new wedding venue Stockton House, near Shifnal, at the National Wedding Show in Birmingham last weekend.

Caviar & Chips Catering have their production kitchen in Birmingham and deliver weddings and events all around the UK. It was founded by the pair in 2017 when they were studying their MBAs at Aston University in Birmingham.

Now, three years on they have been building the bespoke catering business into a brand that is award-winning and recognised for its unique, tailored approach to creating any menu in any format their clients care to imagine.

They also launched their first pub in March 2020 in Kenilworth, Warwickshire called The Famous Virgins in Castle and now start their next venture with their unique and boutique wedding venue in Shropshire, Stockton House which opens in 2022.

Stockton House wedding venue

Co-founder, Marc Hornby explained: "Winning this award is great acknowledgement to our brilliant teams who have worked so hard this last year. We came out of lockdown and have delivered more weddings and events this summer than we did in our first two years.

"We’re growing really quickly and our teams continue to deliver to incredibly high standards and it’s an absolute joy to see.”

Co-founder and executive chef, Jonathan Carter-Morris, explained how the idea for Caviar & Chips came about as he was getting married himself and simply couldn’t find a caterer to create a menu that he and his fiancée wanted.

“We were looking for a caterer that would be excited by our menu ideas and help us put together all of the foods and drinks that we love to enjoy together," he said. "My now wife and I love dining out and working in the hospitality industry myself for over 20 years, we wanted a menu that told a story about our relationship, but we really struggled to find anyone who could help, so we did it ourselves.

"It turned out to be a great menu with five courses, matching wines, canapés and after dinner drinks and so we created a business out of it and Caviar & Chips was born."