The concert raised £400 for Hope House

The two-hour long concert on October 2 was put on by violin students at Shifnal Youth Club to raise money for Hope House, and incorporated both group performances and solo pieces.

Their teacher Kathy Taylor said: "The standard of playing was amazing, and I was very proud of them all for having the nerve to stand up and perform.

"It was lovely to see them all playing live music after the lockdowns and online lessons. I am very proud of how they’ve all kept their lessons and practice going despite all that’s happened and big efforts from parents. Seeing big improvements and harder and longer pieces from our first concerts about five years ago."

There was a mixed range of players with the youngest being aged nine. The concert raised over £400 for Hope House.