Mountain bikes worth thousands of pounds stolen from Shifnal shed

The theft occurred on Shrewsbury Road, Shifnal on Thursday, October 21 at around 1am.

Police said two mountain bikes were stolen from the shed – one a Mondraker brand and one an Orange brand – both can cost thousands of pounds according to their websites.

Sam Newbrook, PCSO for Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said they were investigating the incident.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious," he said.

"If you have any information on this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00275 I 24102021.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"For more information please contact the SNT at sa.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.