The show must go on

Shifnal & District Male Voice Choir

The Shifnal & District Male Voice Choir are finally back together again rehearsing on a Thursday evening. The members of this four part, non-auditioning, voluntary male choir are working hard preparing for a busy Christmas programme.

The search is now on to find a new Musical Director and an Accompanist for January. The choir has been entertaining audiences, raising funds for charities and local good causes for over 60 years and we are determined to continue our good work. Recently the MD Anne Clark, and accompanist Jade Harris, decided to retire at Christmas after a combined 45 years of developing and enhancing the reputation of the choir.

This group of men enjoy the camaraderie of singing a wide repertoire together, including traditional male voice songs, songs from musicals and other popular songs in a variety of languages. They hope to continue the choir's motto - "To spread happiness everywhere you go with song and laughter".

The choir's Chairman John Holloway said: "The race is on to find talented people to fill these key roles with the choir and continue the work of Anne and Jade."