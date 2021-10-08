Drop-in event for town-centre re-vamp

How the Shifnal work could look when completed

The Shropshire Council event will give more information about its Shifnal project – which started last month.

A drop-in event is being held at Shifnal village hall from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, October 15.

Representatives from Shropshire Council, Shifnal Town Council, design consultants WSP and contractor McPhillips Ltd will be available to talk about the work being carried out, and answer questions.

Drawings, plans and photographs of the project will also be on display.

Work on the scheme began on September 6, and is set to be completed in autumn next year.

The council says the work will "improve traffic flow", and "create a more pedestrian-friendly area that can be used for community events and to support local businesses".

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways, said: “This scheme will greatly enhance Shifnal town centre, improve the flow of traffic, and give a significant boost to Shifnal, its businesses and its residents.

“We invite all local people to come and see us next week to find out more about this important work, to meet the team, and to ask any questions they may have about the scheme.”