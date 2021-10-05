Drop-in event offers sneak peek at Shifnal’s new retirement living homes

An artist's impression of the new homes

Springwood in Shifnal is being built off Stanton Road by The Wrekin Housing Group under its ShireLiving brand.

When it opens in the new year it will offer 70 modern apartments specifically designed to make retirement life easier and more secure.

The apartments will be complemented by an onsite café, landscaped gardens and a team will be on hand to deliver care and support services and facilitate a vibrant social community.

The drop-in event takes place at the Park House Hotel, Shifnal from 10am until 5pm on Thursday, October 14.

Attendees can relax with a hot drink while having a chat with the ShireLiving team.

Members of Wrekin’s specialist money and benefits advice team will also be on hand along with the care and support and catering teams to explain more about life at Springwood.

ShireLiving’s area manager Karen Bate said: “Our event is the perfect opportunity to discover more about Springwood.

"There’s no need to book, people can pop in and meet our team, find out about the apartments as well as the various services we offer.”