Artists work on show at Weston Park this October

Weston Park

The Artists’ Collective will be showcased in the Granary Art Gallery all of October.

One of the artists involved is Pam Kulikowski, who used to live on a farm in Staffordshire. But not just any farm – it belonged to local landowner, the Earl of Bradford and the former owner of Weston Park in Shropshire.

A country girl through and through, Pam remembers the time spent milking the farm’s cows and horse riding and hunting on the Bradford estate. She also remembers her mother having an interest in art which she knows she inherited.

“Mum started doing oil classes later in life,” Pam adds. “There were no opportunities for women back then, let alone if you were a farmer’s wife, to develop any interests you might have had. Until, that is, evening classes came along and that’s what made a difference to mum.”

One of Pam's paintings

Pam herself started evening classes and also joined The Artists' Collective, which is now being showcased at Weston Park until October 28.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” said wildlife artist, Paul Holmes, who has organised The Artists’ Collective exhibition in tandem with The Granary Art Gallery.

“It is such a prestigious venue in the area and it’s usually booked years in advance. Originally the exhibition was booked for 2020, but due to Covid we had to postpone it to 2021. I’m very much looking forward to offering this ‘in person’ experience.”

“We have an outstanding reputation for hosting original and diverse art works,” added Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning at the Weston Park Foundation.

“So we are especially thrilled that The Artists’ Collective will be showing in the gallery, in view of the range of different artists and their respective styles that will be on view to visitors throughout the month.”

Visitors will be able to purchase the original artworks and so will have the opportunity to take home their own part of the exhibition.