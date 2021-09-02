KFC awards Shifnal boxing gym £2k empowerment grant

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/07/2020 - Bright Star Boxing Academy in Shifnal have just moved to a new bigger unit down the road. Pictures of Head Coach Joe Lockley, other Coaches and Committee Members..

Shifnal-based Bright Star Academy successfully applied to the KFC Foundation for funding to support its Empower Programme for 12 teenagers leaving the care system and young homeless people for 12 weeks.

Those on the programme will be taught boxing skills, self-control and mental and physical health drills to enable them to develop positive feelings about their future and to help them make good decisions.

The gym, based in Old Smithfield, Shifnal, was among three Midlands grass roots projects to be awarded money by the national foundation which said there had been a significant increase in demand for services to help young people navigate the challenges of the pandemic, while non-profit and community organisations had faced one of the hardest years of funding on record.

Academy fundraiser Emma Croall said: “It’s been a difficult year for non-profits everywhere and Bright Star Boxing Academy is no different. From funding to social distancing, the pandemic has had a range of impacts.

"But the end is in sight and we are proud that our work continues to have a big impact on those directly involved as well as the local area. Receiving a grant from the KFC Foundation will allow us to keep helping people and our Empower Programme will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of the young people involved

"The grant application process was simple and we’d recommend other organisations considering it to give it a go.”

A webinar for bodies interested in applying for a grant is being held on Monday, September 6. For more details visit website kfc.co.uk/kfc-foundation-community-grants.

KFC Foundation manager Louise Norris said: “We love our local communities so we are supporting grass roots organisations that do amazing work to empower young people, in the heart of KFC restaurant neighbourhoods.

Non-profits have been receiving support from us for a number of years but the difficulties they have had to face this year are unique. Recipients of our most recent funding have had a particularly tough year so we hope our grants will help them keep up their incredible work. We’re all about fuelling the potential of young people at the KFC Foundation and always want to have a positive impact on the local area.”

The grant programme is for registered charities, registered community interest companies, unincorporated clubs or associations or unregistered charities with a turnover of less than £300,000 and benefit the 11 to 25 age group.