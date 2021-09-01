Major town roadwork project to start next week

The work will see significant changes to the centre of Shifnal

The work, in Shifnal's town centre, will start on Monday and is expected to take until autumn next year to complete.

The project, which is the result of long running consultation with Shifnal Town Council and town residents, will see a major revamp of the town centre.

One of the ideas of the scheme is to ease congestion and slow vehicles down as they approach the junction joining Aston Street, Victoria Road, Bradford Street and Market Place.

The proposals, which were chosen from three options put forward by Shropshire Council, will see traffic-calming measures introduced, including replacing the Victoria Road traffic lights with a zebra crossing and raising the surface of the road.

A second pedestrian crossing will also be created where Market Place meets Victoria Road.

The scheme will also see footpath and highway improvements between south of Church Street on the A464 to the Bradford Street/Shrewsbury Road junction. Additional landscaping and public seating areas will also be included.

Bradford Street will be resurfaced with a 20mph limit in place.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council's cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said the plans would make a significant difference to the town.

He said: “This scheme will greatly enhance Shifnal town centre, improve the flow of traffic, and give a significant boost to Shifnal, its businesses and its residents.

"It's pleasing to see development and enhancement of our towns and I’m really pleased that work is shortly to get underway.

“I thank people for their understanding while this work is carried out.”

The start of work is a significant milestone with the plans originally going out for discussion back in 2015.

As part of the project from September 6 the Aston Street car park is to be used as the contractor’s site compound, with works physically starting on site the following week.

The work will take place in stages and the project was originally due to start in Spring with a summer 2022 finish, but has been delayed.

The project will start with work at the Broadway and Bradford junction to Aston Street, as well as the Market Street and Victoria Road junction, until October 21.

That will be followed by work to the Market Place (East Side) footpath running from the railway bridge to 1 Park Street, from October until November 21.