Date set for demolition of derelict Shifnal pub

The Beehive pub, Shifnal

The Beehive in Curriers Lane will be razed to the ground on Monday, July 26.

It closed in 2017 and has since suffered a spate of anti-social behaviour, with broken glass and rubbish discarded in the disused car park and the building itself broken into.

It prompted safety fears and was labelled an "eyesore" by residents and councillors in the town, but it is now set to be bulldozed under plans for nine affordable homes to be built on the site.

Asset Surfacing and Construction Ltd will be undertaking the demolition works.

During the time of the works scaffolding will be around the building and three-way traffic lights in place on Curries Lane and Broadway, with temporary pedestrian crossing points. The main pedestrian crossing will be turned off when the traffic management is in place.

Shifnal town councillor Zoe Turner, who represents Idsall ward, said work shall be done during daylight hours only.

Councillor Turner added: "During the time that the works are being undertaken, they will endeavour to ensure that everything is carried out to make the process as neighbour-friendly as they can."

The development, to be managed by Housing Plus Group, will include six affordable rented properties and three to be marketed as shared ownership. The houses will be built in three terraces.

Shifnal Town Council objected to the proposals, saying while it supported the principle of the development, the layout was not in keeping with the area.