Homes development begins on site of former Shifnal pub

By Rory SmithShifnalPublished:

Work is underway on a landmark housing project on the site of a former pub in a market town.

Kerry Bolister, director of development at Housing Plus Group and Tim Charnley, TC Homes director, on site as work begins on the construction of nine new home
Kerry Bolister, director of development at Housing Plus Group and Tim Charnley, TC Homes director, on site as work begins on the construction of nine new home

Planning permission for nine new homes on land that used to house the Beehive pub in Shifnal was granted in March and the builder TC Homes, working in partnership with Housing Plus Group, has started work.

Kerry Bolister, director of development at Housing Plus Group, said: "Since it was closed in 2017, the pub and its car park have become something of an eyesore, attracting anti-social behaviour and many in the town will welcome the start of work to transform the site.

"The scheme has also won the backing of councillors for providing homes in an area with very high demand for affordable accommodation."

TC Homes, which has worked with Housing Plus Group on previous projects and brought this development to the attention of the housing association, is the construction partner on the project that will see nine, three-bedroomed houses built.

Built as three terraces, they're expected to be completed by May 2022.

Tim Charnley, TC Homes director, added: "We are excited to get started on our new project with the Housing Plus Group. The build will consist of nine affordable houses for the local community and will utilise a space that has sat dormant for some time.

"With the country having such a large housing shortfall, we hope our contribution to the construction of affordable homes will benefit the surrounding community and provide opportunities to local sub-contractors and suppliers.

"We appreciate that any kind of construction can cause some inconvenience to those directly affected but we hope with working in partnership with residents, schools and the wider community we can achieve another fantastic development."

The development is part of plans by Housing Plus Group to build 2,000 homes across Shropshire and Staffordshire by 2023.

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Property
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News