Shifnal law student named runner-up in national competition

Gabrielle Butler

For her entry into National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award 2021, Gabrielle Butler spoke about her passion for reforming the law to provide better access and justice for women who experience sexual violence.

As a runner-up, 19-year-old Gabrielle – a first-year University of Cambridge student – will receive a £250 prize fund and has the opportunity to take part in mentoring with experienced lawyers.

Gabrielle said: “I'm thrilled to have been named a runner-up.

"Even being named a finalist was a shock to me, as I entered the competition with no expectations, so I’m really over the moon to have done so well.”

Future Legal Mind is in its seventh year and has seen past winners go on to become solicitors and barristers.

Gabrielle was prompted into studying law when she learnt about the Trump Administration’s sustained attack on the rights of transgender individuals.

She dreams about becoming a solicitor to help and advise others on how the law can empower and protect them.

Will Herbertson, marketing and strategy director, NAHL Group, said: “Gabrielle clearly feels strongly about challenging laws that discriminate against minority groups.

"As a judging panel, we thought that she was a passionate advocate of the topic and made her case clearly and concisely. This really impressed us.”