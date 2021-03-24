£2.7 million Shifnal roads project to be 'largely completed' by 2022

Aerial view of Shifnal

Work on Shifnal ’s integrated transport scheme is set to begin in the summer and take roughly six months to complete.

The £2.7 million project is aimed at easing congestion and slowing vehicles down as they approach the junction joining Aston Street, Victoria Road, Bradford Street and Market Place.

Funded by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) from nearby housing developments, it will also include new street furniture, the resurfacing of roads, landscaping and tree planting and pavement improvements.

Councillor Ed Bird, who represents Shifnal South & Cosford, said he hoped the scheme, which has been around in various forms since 2013, would make the area safer for pedestrians.

“The tender will soon go out for the work to be completed and Shropshire Council will mobilise a contractor in June or July,” he said.

“I’m pleased this has finally been approved and work will start imminently.

'Run down'

“I’m really supportive of it and I believe Shropshire Council has listened to residents that were concerned about parking spaces at Cheapside, so the project has been redesigned so there’s a net loss of only one space.

“It’s millions of pounds being invested into Shifnal and I’m glad this won’t be lost.

“The pavements are currently very narrow on the road into Shifnal from Wolverhampton and they’re dangerous for wheelchair users and families.”

Councillor Bird added he hoped the project would provide an economic boost.

“The town is looking a bit run down – it’s not loved or looked after properly,” he said.

“But this project should really spruce it up and I hope it will invite people to come and shop here and give the town an economic boost.