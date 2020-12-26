Increase in physio enquiries over lockdown injuries

Steve Briggs

Steve Briggs, who opened the Shifnal based SB Sports Injury & Physiotherapy Clinic in 2004, believes gardening, DIY, and increased physical activity not normally undertaken, could be responsible for injuries such as muscle strain.

In addition, the lack of available face-to-face appointments with NHS physiotherapists has meant people have been forced to seek help privately.

“We have been incredibly busy but by taking on additional therapists and offering additional early morning and evening appointments we have been able to ensure that all patients who require treatment can get it," said Steve.

“Whilst some patients were initially nervous about coming to the clinic for treatment after we reopened, they have been quickly reassured, knowing that we are operating in a Covid-secure environment with staggered appointments.

“The important thing for anyone in pain is to get treatment as soon as possible, because further damage can be done to other parts of the body as a result of tension, incorrect posture and abnormal movement due to the body’s inability to operate in a normal way. This is also why face-to face consultation is an essential part of correct diagnosis prior to starting any treatment.