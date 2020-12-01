Town's multi-million pound roads overhaul to be approved

Shropshire Council's cabinet is expected to approve the plan next week

The Shifnal scheme, which has been in development since 2013, aims to address the mounting burden placed on the town’s infrastructure by significant housing development in recent years.

Shropshire Council’s cabinet will meet on Monday and is asked to recommend to the full council that the funding, from money given by developers through community infrastructure levy (CIL) and ‘section 106’ agreements, is agreed.

Pending full council approval at a meeting the following week, the project will go out to tender with a view to work starting in May next year, taking around a year to complete.

It will include realigning and increasing capacity at key junctions, traffic calming, resurfacing of roads, landscaping and tree planting, pavement improvements and new street furniture.

A report to cabinet by Steve Brown, the council’s head of transport, says: “The growth in development has created local concern in respect of the ability of the current infrastructure to support town growth.

“The town centre improvement project and improvements to the layout and positioning of town centre junctions will enhance the town centre about presentation, public realm in respect of its materials and town centre design.

“The improvements to the town centre and public realm will enhance the existing infrastructure, by improving and in some areas reducing traffic flow and creating a more pedestrian friendly area, that can be utilised for community events and support local businesses.”

Mr Brown says the scheme has been supported by the council’s highways and transport department and Internal Infrastructure Group (IIG), Shifnal Town Council and the town’s unitary councillors.

Full council approval is required due to the total cost exceeding £1 million.

The report adds: “Should approval be provided, this project will address demands development has placed on the area by improving the local town centre in respect of its public realm, aid the safety and comfort of pedestrians across a range of demographics, and improve the layout of its key highway junctions to support the scheme.”

The scheme has been scaled back from initial plans put forward in 2015 after it was accepted that there would not be enough funding to cover the estimated £3.5 to £4 million cost.

In January this year Shropshire Council presented two alternative proposals to the town council, and after receiving feedback put forward a third option at a town council meeting in October, winning the support of members.

The finalised project aims to ease congestion and slow vehicles down as they approach the junction joining Aston Street, Victoria Road, Bradford Street and Market Place.

Traffic-calming measures will be introduced, including replacing the Victoria Road traffic lights with a zebra crossing and raising the surface of the road.

A second pedestrian crossing will also be created where Market Place meets Victoria Road.