Wrecked Shropshire scout marquee appeal raises more than £2,000

Emma Heyes, of the 1st Shifnal Scouts, which held an online funds appeal after vandals damaged a meeting tent

Leaders at 1st Shifnal Scouts were left upset after the shelter and a bench were damaged by intruders on November 20. The white marquee was due to be used for activities when the current coronavirus lockdown is lifted next week.

Since then donors have contributed more than £2,000 to replace it and install a fence.

Emma Heyes, of the group, says: "The vandalism happened on Friday night and our leaders were really disappointed as so much hard work had gone into preparing for face-to-face meetings with our groups.

"They give up their time outside of meetings to prepare and our Group Scout Leader Michelle Gough, works tirelessly to raise funds and organise everything. She had everything in place for us to return in two shelters so that two bubbles of 15 children could meet safely within government guidelines.

"The loss of one of our shelters was a real kick in the teeth particularly as it was just so senseless."

The damaged marquee at 1st Shifnal Scout Group

As a result they set up an online fundraising appeal which within days surpassed its £1,000 target.

"Fortunately a lot of our families were outraged too and were the first to donate to our hastily set up a Just Giving page. Local businesses have been really generous too - we've been really overwhelmed and want to say a huge 'thank you' to anyone who has donated so far.

"When I set up the page I thought we might make enough to cover the cost of the marquee and we did just that within about an hour."

The group is aiming to reopen the scout hut, in Curriers Lane, for the beavers, cubs and scouts as soon as guidelines permit.

"It will be colder, and we will still need to meet outdoors, so replacing the shelter is a must. We've managed that on Zoom over lockdown, but can't wait to get back to camp fires outdoors and seeing all of our young people again," she adds.

There are also plans to spend some of the money donated on improving security measures at the site.