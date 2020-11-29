‘Wombles’ of Blymhill Common on patrol to stop Shropshire fly-tippers

Rob Paul, Kelly Vater-Hutchison, Samantha Andrews and Debra Boyce collecting rubbish

And a group of staff from the estates have taken inspiration from the Wombles of Wimbledon Common to form a volunteer litter picking group to patrol the area and keep it clean.

They will also keep an eye out for fly-tipping culprits who might be trying to chance their luck.

The estates, on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border, has been repeatedly targeted by fly-tippers in recent months, with everything from mattresses, TVs, and sofas to piles of tyres - and even waste from a cannabis farm - illegally dumped in roads and verges.

The ‘Wombles of Blymhill Common’ group now takes to the streets to pick litter and monitor the situation, while a network of brand-new CCTV cameras are in constant operation.

Robert Paul, estates director at Bradford Estates, said the amount of rubbish that had been dumped recently had been obscene.

“We’ve always had the odd incident of fly-tipping over the years, but it’s been so much worse over the past few months,” said Mr Paul.

“We’ve been working closely with West Mercia and Staffordshire Police, local authorities and residents to tackle the problem,” he added.

“But it got to the point where every single day we were finding piles of rubbish so that’s when the Wombles of Blymhill Common idea was born.

“We’ve got members of staff taking time out to help scan the area and to undertake litter picking duties.

“We’re hoping the CCTV cameras will have a big impact and will deter people from dumping their waste illegally.

"And if we do record fly-tipping taking place, we fully intend to prosecute the perpetrators.”