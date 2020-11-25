Founder of Shifnal campaign group elected onto town council

Zoe Turner, of Shifnal Matters, was co-opted onto Shifnal Town Council to represent Idsall ward at a council meeting last Thursday.

Councillor Turner has been working with the town council prior to her new role through the action group, but will now play a more focal role in representing Shifnal residents.

"After being part of Shifnal Matters for more than two years, I feel I have some understanding of the concerns of local residents, and by joining the council I feel I can help resolve these concerns.

"Shifnal Matters already works closely with Shifnal Town Council in response to Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review and a number of our members sit on the town council's committees regarding planning, improving parking and the town's Neighbourhood Plan.

"My election will only compliment the work I will continue to do for Shifnal Matters and enable me to help the town's residents further.

"I am looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead and what can be achieved for the town in the future."

John Moore, a fellow founding member of Shifnal Matters, added: "Shifnal Matters warmly welcomes the appointment of Zoe Turner as a councillor on Shifnal Town Council.

"Zoe is one of the founding members of Shifnal Matters and her appointed is fully supported by our nine other core trustees.

"We recognise that Shifnal Town Council has to operate within set parameters whereas Shifnal Matters can respond more quickly to emerging community issues, however we are confident that by working together we can achieve more for our town and Zoe’s appointment is a firm step in that direction.”