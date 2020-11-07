Fledgling business ready for latest lockdown

Alex Hughes and Joanne Newey.

Alex Hughes, 30, has seen orders for his company Egg Drop double since he set out with girlfriend Joanne Newey to serve towns and villages around Shropshire, Staffordshire and Wolverhampton.

Having distributed 12,000 free range eggs a month at the time when people faced the first round of restrictions during the spring, their business is now delivering orders totalling 24,000 per month.

With the latest increase in restrictions coming into force, Alex and Joanne will be working to meet a rise in demand as people comply with the latest government requirements to stay at home.

Alex was working in sales for a marketing agency when he was placed on furlough in April, just as he and Joanne got the keys to their new home in Shifnal.

With time on their hands, Alex and Joanne saw an opportunity to try something new.

He said: “My best friend has a chicken farm and with lockdown he had lost a lot of business overnight, leaving him with thousands of eggs.

“We set up a business to sell them around Shifnal and put messages on social media to encourage orders. When we sold 10 dozen without trying, we realised we might be on to something."

He added: "We were soon selling hundreds each week, then thousands and it has taken off from there. We were not sure if we could sustain the 12,000 a month we were doing in the spring once restrictions were lifted, but we are now selling 24,000 each month.

“The latest round of restrictions will make it tough for some people to get out so we will be looking to help customers get through the weeks ahead. We have got to know many of our regulars, with some living on their own, so we want to help people through the next lockdown.”

The business has expanded to take in 10 different areas, including Bridgnorth, Ironbridge and Newport around Shropshire, as well as suburbs of Wolverhampton including Tettenhall, Codsall, Perton and Penn.