Car overturns in crash near Shifnal

The car rolled over after crashing on Madeley Road, near Higford, off the B4176 just after 11pm on Wednesday.

A man had managed to get himself out of the car and was then assessed by paramedics.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called by the police to reports of a rollover RTC in Madeley Road, Harrington, Shifnal, at 11.12pm last night.