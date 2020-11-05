Car overturns in crash near Shifnal

By Charlotte Bentley

Emergency services were called to an overturned car on a road near Shifnal.

The car rolled over after crashing on Madeley Road, near Higford, off the B4176 just after 11pm on Wednesday.

A man had managed to get himself out of the car and was then assessed by paramedics.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called by the police to reports of a rollover RTC in Madeley Road, Harrington, Shifnal, at 11.12pm last night.

"One ambulance attended and assessed one man who had managed to self extricate from the vehicle. He didn’t require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

