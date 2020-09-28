Consultation on controversial Shropshire housing plans closes on Wednesday

Shropshire Council is consulting on the pre-submission draft of the local plan, which will dictate where homes and businesses can be built up until 2038.

The deadline for comments is 5pm on Wednesday.

The latest consultation was agreed in order to allow people to have their say on a full draft of the local plan before the council proceeds to the next stage of plan making.

It was sparked by particular concerns over proposals for housing in Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, while there has been major opposition to plans for Shifnal from the town's residents.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and strategic planning, said: “The local plan review is really important for the whole of Shropshire. I am urging those who have not yet had their say on the plan to do so before Wednesday’s deadline.

“The local plan is about how we will continue to meet our current needs as well as the needs of future generations of residents and businesses. It really is a vital document that will set out the future for our county.”

Following the consultation, the council says it will give consideration to all the responses made before progressing the plan later in 2020.

Ultimately it will be submitted to government for approval.

As part of the local plan review, a consultation into strategic development sites was carried out in summer 2019.

The consultation proposed sites at the former Ironbridge Power Station, Buildwas, Clive Barracks at Tern Hill, and RAF Cosford, but proposals for a strategic employment site, housing and related community services north of Junction 3 of the M54 weren’t supported as a preferred development site.

People can take part in the consultation by going to the council’s Get Involved pages.