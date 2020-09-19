Tong church in heritage open day event

Ongoing restoration is being carried out at the landmark place of worship near Shifnal which is launching an appeal to install a new heating system at a cost of £150,000 plus toilets to improve facilities for tourists and worshippers.

Visitors were today calling in for heritage tours with guides John Hallett and Robert Parry who were taking turns this week to share its exciting past, which in addition to centuries of parish life, included Henry Vernon who was Catherine of Aragon’s first husband, plus its links with Charles II and the author Charles Dickens.

The Reverend Preb Pippa Thorneycroft said: “The church is open every day from 8.30am-5pm so people can always come inside.”

For more details about St Bartholomew's which is sometimes referred to as the 'Westminster Abbey of the Midlands' see the website www.tong-church.org.uk.