Millennium garden in Shifnal a safe, beautiful place to meet

By Rob Smith | Shifnal | News | Published:

A sensory garden has been providing a space for friends to meet and eat in a socially distanced, tranquil setting.

The benches in the garden are ideal for socially distanced meetings

The garden has been thriving in the sun

The volunteers who look after the Shifnal Millennium Sensory Garden have kept the garden pristine and hope that people continue to enjoy the beautiful nature.

Ann Hughes said: "The volunteers have managed, between us all, to keep the garden looking its very best. The seating in the Serenity Circle is ideally spaced for distancing which has enabled friends to meet and chat surrounded by the beautiful flowers and birds.

"Zumba classes have started to meet there once a week and also an art group have recently made use of the garden. The hard-working volunteers are delighted that the community have found comfort in the garden and hope to bring continued pleasure to everyone during these difficult times."

