Lucy determined to keep dancing

Lucy Evans Academy of Dance has been running across Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire since 2014, starting with just eight young students.

But now the school has grown to 120 pupils – all eager to learn ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary and more.

Owner Lucy Harper – she set the school up before marrying when she was Lucy Evans – said it was amazing to finally be in her own studio.

Before the academy would operate out of school and village halls, but now she is based at Woodhall Farm, right by Ledene Golf Course.

The 34-year-old, who lives in Shifnal with her husband and three-year-old son and 11-month-old daughter, said: “With everything going on with coronavirus we weren’t sure if we’d be able to return to lessons in school halls, so when my friend told me about this old place in Codsall, I went to have a look and it was perfect.

Lucy Harper, centre, with dancers Jessica Matthews, aged 13, and Rosie Kelly, aged 15

“We renovated it over the summer, putting in sprung wood floors and full length mirrors. We’ve just had our first proper face-to-face class in the studio. I was actually on maternity leave in lockdown and due to start in April, so I did Zoom classes and competitions with the students.

“It’s been lovely as nearly all of them have come back as well.”

Lucy is a trained professional dancer and teacher and specialises in Cecchetti ballet. But she, and her two fellow teachers, also offer modern, tap, contemporary, jazz, and musical theatre classes.

There are also pilates classes for adults in the evening.

She added: “It was quite a team effort getting the dance studio ready. My father-in-law did all the flooring, and my parents helped me get the outside areas ready.”

Visit lucyevansacademyofdance.co.uk for more.