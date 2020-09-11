Teenager left trapped after tractor crash near Telford

Emergency crews including an air ambulance were scrambled to the A442 Brockton Way at the Brockton crossroad junction near Shifnal.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service used specialist equipment to free the teenage male who was trapped inside the car following the crash which happened at about 11.30am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson Jordan Eggington said: “We were called at 11.30am to reports of an road traffic collision involving a car and tractor on Brockton crossroads in Shifnal.

"We sent the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, a land ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival the passenger of the car, a teenage boy, was still trapped in the vehicle after the collision. Crews worked with colleagues from the fire service to extricate the boy to safety.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”

West Mercia Police also attended .

The fire service sent a rescue tender, crews from Telford Central, Wellington and an operations officer to the incident. All left the scene an hour later.