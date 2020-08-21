'He has left an incredible mark on his town': Shifnal Town Council pays tribute to war hero Les Cherrington

The mayor, councillor Robert Harrop, highlighted the "incredible mark" Les Cherrington has left on the community.

The 101-year-old war hero died on Saturday, August 15.

Originally from Albrighton, Mr Cherrington was a soldier in the Staffordshire Yeomanry Queen’s Own Royal Regiment.

He was injured during a battle in North Africa in 1943 when his Sherman tank was wrecked by a German field gun.

He managed to clamber free despite as the only surviving member of his squad, being badly burned and shrapnel nearly severing his left arm.

After he recovered he continued to serve his country for a further 40 years in the RAF police.

Shifnal mayor, councillor Robert Harrop, said: "On Saturday, August 15, Les Cherrington passed peacefully away in the arms of his family.

"He had a long life, well lived, and has left an indelible mark on his town, Shifnal.

"Over the past few years I had the great pleasure of being with Les at a number of official events, at which he always handled the occasions with a natural confidence and humility.

"Shifnal Town Council was proud to welcome him to open the The Old Police Station Community Hub, in August 2019.

"The occasion also gave us the opportunity to acknowledge, in some small way, his service to the town by naming the main meeting room in his honour, The Cherrington Suite."

Mr Cherrington was a member of Shifnal's Carnival Committee and a volunteer at the event, a member of the town's Male Voice Choir and a volunteer at RAF Cosford.

He will be remembered at the Extra Ordinary Meeting of Shifnal Town Council on Thursday, August 20, with a period of silent reflection.

A further statement from the council said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time and they would like to ask that public enquiries are kept to a minimum at this time to reduce any additional stress.

"Details of any arrangements for members of the public who may wish to pay their respects to a much respected individual will be published in due course."