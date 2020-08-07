Paddle boarders travelling the Severn for charity

Duncan Liddell, 42, from Stourbridge has been joined by his friend Matt Potter, 47, from Shifnal, in taking on the challenge, which is intended to raise money for a charity that provides help and activities for adults and children with learning difficulties.

The pair started at Welshpool, travelled through Shrewsbury earlier this week, and passed through Ironbridge yesterday on the latest leg of their challenge.

Duncan, 42, said he was inspired to take on the challenge after seeing the help and support that the Worcester-based Snoezelen had given to his seven-year-old son Len, who is autistic.

He said: "We are trying to get as much awareness of this great charity as we can, and to raise money and support them in their work. It is a way to give back.

"Me and my little boy have been going there for the last 18 months and it has been a game-changer for us because we were really struggling.

"It is somewhere he can play, he can enjoy the hydro pool, it is amazing. It is just a place full of smiles and to see some the most vulnerable people in our society having that joy and loving being there, that is what makes it such a special place."

So far the pair's efforts have raised £1,390.

Duncan said that it had been tough, travelling up to 25 miles a day, avoiding obstacles, and paddling into a headwind, but said it had been an emotional and incredible journey so far.

Advertising

He said: "It has been one hell of a trip, it really has. Quite emotional because I have had this plan since December last year and we didn't think it was going to go ahead, so actually being out here doing it is great."

He added: "I have got a really good partner in crime for it in Matt too."

Duncan offered his thanks to the people that have donated to the fundraising so far.

He said: "A massive thank you to everyone who has donated because it is a wonderful thing."

Anyone who wishes to support the cause can visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/SUPforSnoezelen