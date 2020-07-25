Shifnal pair setting off on 100-mile paddle boarding charity trek

Duncan Liddell and Matt Potter from Shifnal, will embarking on the trip down the river Severn from Welshpool to Worcester aiming to raise awareness and as much money as possible for Worcester Snoezelen.

They leave on August 4, and will be doing it unaided, carrying everything they need for the five-day journey on their boards.

Worcester Snoezelen is a multi-sensory centre for adults and children with disabilities and additional needs. The coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on the charity, with the centre closing its doors and temporarily pausing its services in March. Some services have now resumed, with inclusive virtual and outreach music sessions, and other activities will become available again soon.

Duncan and his family have a personal attachment to Snoezelen as his son attends the Snoezey Sunday sessions.

He said: "Snoezelen is such a special place and means so much to the people and families who rely on it. Me and Matt both feel privileged to be able to do this for such a wonderful charity. They really need your help right now, so please, please give what you can.”

The pair anticipate they will arrive in Worcester on Saturday, August 8.

Find out more at justgiving.com/team/SUPforSnoezelen