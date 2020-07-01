Shifnal restaurant supports NHS workers thanks to house builder funding

Ahead of the hospitality sector reopening as lockdown restrictions ease across the UK, Taylor Wimpey North Midlands paid for Christopher's to provide a free Sunday lunch to NHS staff in and around the town.

People who had a valid health worker ID were able to choose from a selection of roasts, which they could then collect from the restaurant in Market Place as a takeaway on Sunday, June 28.

Christopher Jordan, restaurant owner, said: "We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s support ahead of our official launch. It felt amazing to be able to provide our frontline staff with a free meal and we served more than 40 people during the day.

“The unprecedented closure of all restaurants in March has had a huge impact on the hospitality industry. I’d like to say a massive thank you to Taylor Wimpey for supporting our new local business venture.”

Carl Cooke, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, added: “In light of the coronavirus pandemic, we know how difficult it can be for new local businesses to get up and running.

"We’re delighted that we were able to help Christopher’s restaurant and support our NHS staff at the same time.

“We are committed to giving something back to the local areas in which we are building and in such difficult times, this is more important than ever.”