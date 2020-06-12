Drunk driver arrested after rolling car onto its side in Shifnal

The uninjured driver, who had taken the car without the owner's consent, was double the drink drive limit when tested by police.

He also had no licence or insurance.

OPU Shropshire said: "Flippin' lucky escape for this driver who was uninjured following this RTC in Shifnal.

"However, his luck quickly ran out when he was arrested after we discovered he had taken the vehicle without consent, had no licence or insurance and was nearly twice the drink drive limit."