Menu

Advertising

Drunk driver arrested after rolling car onto its side in Shifnal

By Nick Humphreys | Shifnal | Crime | Published:

A drink driver has been arrested after flipping a car onto its side in Shifnal.

Police arrested a driver who flipped a car onto its roof in Shifnal. Picture: OPU Shropshire

The uninjured driver, who had taken the car without the owner's consent, was double the drink drive limit when tested by police.

He also had no licence or insurance.

OPU Shropshire said: "Flippin' lucky escape for this driver who was uninjured following this RTC in Shifnal.

"However, his luck quickly ran out when he was arrested after we discovered he had taken the vehicle without consent, had no licence or insurance and was nearly twice the drink drive limit."

Crime News Shifnal Telford Local Hubs Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News