Shifnal streets don statues and poppies as town prepares for VE Day celebrations

As Shifnal's annual carnival and Spring Fling join the scores of events cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, residents and councillors have erected statues, poppies and monuments that depict and celebrate Victory of Europe Day in preparation for the 75th anniversary on May 8.

As remembrance pieces can be seen dotted around various parts of the town, including in High Street and Cheapside where poppies and flags cover the landscape, residents have also been encouraged to dress up their house with bunting and other decorations in aid of the national event.

Kellie Brown, who lives on Park Street, has been working with councillor Kevin Turley, who represents Shifnal North on Shropshire Council, to create a fitting atmosphere and erect monuments including a Tommy statue, Indian serviceman and a representation of the RAF.

Shifnal residents have been working with councillor Kevin Turley, pictured, to get the Tommy silhouettes, along with other monuments, out and around the town to celebrate VE Day this week

Kellie, who is also chairman of Cosford Military Wives Choir since its formation in 2012, said: "Originally we were looking at a fun-packed weekend around Shifnal. The military wives choir had a busy weekend of concerts too and I became a bit despondent with it all being cancelled.

"I thought it would be lovely if, as a town, we could still celebrate VE Day as Shifnal usually does it so very well."

Through the community group Shifnal Matters, Kellie gathered ideas before contacting councillor Turley to get the plan in motion.

Kellie added: "A lot of people responded to me which was great to see and I believe people have already started hanging bunting and decorating their houses.

Advertising

"As Kevin was the keeper of the statues, he said he'd get them out – he did the legwork for it so thank you to him."

Councillor Turley added: "We've been putting things out on display for a while but this was something I envisaged doing earlier on in the year. I wanted to put a sprinkling of poppies out to celebrate VE Day, but it was made all the more important with other events being cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.

"Up around the town there is a Tommy statue, an Indian serviceman, one representing the RAF, a naval one and a nurse silhouette outside the cricket club, which is especially relevant to what all the nurses and doctors are having to deal with right now.

Shifnal residents have been working with councillor Kevin Turley to get the Tommy silhouettes, along with this nurse monument, out and around the town to celebrate VE Day this week

Advertising

"We bring these out every year but with public gatherings not being possible, we wanted to give people something to see throughout the town."

Kellie added: "I wanted to help give everyone something to do safely from home that will get them involved with the VE Day celebrations so we're hoping everyone will decorate their house. It's an occasion close to my heart and something that can be done as well as the Royal British Legion's itinerary for the day.

"Everybody has been looking out for each other in Shifnal and people are going out of their way to make others feel safe. Seeing Shifnal full of VE Day celebrations just adds to the real sense of community we have here."