Shifnal grandmother brings joy as Teletubby surprises youngsters

Under the mask was Angelina Andrews, who wanted to "bring a little cheer" to her four-year-old granddaughter Millie and other children in the area unable to see their friends.

Having not left the house for a number of days, Angelina climbed into the attic and dusted off her Po costume, which had been the star of previous family gatherings, and kept her distance as she entertained.

The 55-year-old said: "As I'm missing all my grandchildren and relying on daily video calls, I decided to do something to bring a little cheer.

"They didn't know it was me when I arrived at first and they just couldn't stop laughing.

"We did of course have to be very careful about keeping our distance and staying safe but it was really nice.

"Po cheered a few other children up too, who were waving from their windows and coming to their doors – Millie's only a two-minute trip down the road and we stayed outside the whole time.

"Po is Millie's favourite, mainly because red is her favourite colour, and she was just so happy to see him in the garden, jumping on the trampoline, dancing, playing with toys – it was wonderful."

Angelina said she hopes the pandemic will bring out the best in people.

"I hope everyone will be a bit different when everything goes back to normal," she said.

"We've been clapping for the NHS every week and people are coming out and doing these types of things they have never done before and seeing that it brings the community together and puts a smile on people's faces.

"So I do hope the community will be even more together when this is all done – I might even bring Po back out to our doorstep next week when we clap for our carers again."