Tree-mendous scheme brings greenery to town

The MHA charity's Live at Home Scheme has planted 40 trees around Shifnal as part of a partnership with Shropshire Council.

Companies and individuals have been invited to pay £25 to sponsor each tree, with all profits going towards the scheme that allows elderly people to live in their own homes.

The scheme is the brainchild of MHA Shifnal and district manager Rachel Powell, and will raise hundreds of pounds for the charity's vital work.

Rachel said: "We wanted to bring some greenery back to Shifnal following all the developments.

"Members of the community have given a generous donation towards the Live at Home scheme, and now have a tree nominated to someone special or as a tribute to their family, or business.

"Each tree has a hand-made plaque and a certificate, with the locality grid reference on."

She thanked Siobhan Reedy from Shropshire Council for her help in plotting and granting permission from land owners, as well as the woodcraft team at Albrighton Trust for helping to make the plaques.

Those taking part in the scheme will be asked to monitor the progress of their tree, and to water it in the warmer months.