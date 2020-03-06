Work carried out on Shifnal's main flood-prone car park

Aston Street car park in Shifnal was cleared of vehicles at the end of February so contractors could unblock drains and gullies which caused the area to frequently flood, limiting the number of spaces available to shoppers.

It was closed at midnight on February 29 until 2pm the following day for engineers to use a high pressure water system to asses and identify the issue.

Denise Reynolds, town clerk, said: "I am delighted with the drainage clearance service provided by a local drain clearing company.

"The operatives have identified two areas where there are substantial blockages in the drainage system – one by tree roots and another by the deposit of concrete and tarmac.

"Quotations to remedy these issues are being sought and town council officers will be monitoring the car park for flooding in the coming months.

"On behalf of the mayor and fellow councillors, I would like to thank residents and service users for heeding our request to vacate the car park in order for this work to be carried out. There were only five cars left on the car park."