Shifnal Library services under review

Shifnal Town Council is working with Shropshire Libraries to distribute and complete a customer satisfaction survey about the services currently available at the venue on Broadway.

Questionnaires are available between 10am and 1pm from Monday to Saturday.

Completed forms will be collected from the library until Friday, March 20.

Denise Reynolds, town clerk, said: "The town council was offered Shifnal Library in 2016 by Shropshire Council.

"If councillors had chosen, the library could have been closed and the town would have lost a valuable asset for the people of Shifnal.

"Instead, our councillors had the foresight and experience to embrace the library and the services it offers to all ages in our community.

"Head librarian, Julie Miller, is available to guide new readers or those needing the IT facilities and it is a fantastic place to be on a Monday morning when we have Rhyme Thyme with our very young users.

"Shropshire Council refurbished the library prior to the handover and we have run it in its current form for four years.

"This customer satisfaction survey is giving our readers and users the opportunity to voice their opinion – which I hope they will."

For more information, contact the town clerk on 01952461420 or denise.reynolds@shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk