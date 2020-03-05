Rose of Shifnal celebrates 100 years with family do

Rose Stanton, who celebrated her centenary at the Horns of Boningale, near Albrighton, has lived in Shifnal for more than 20 years.

She was born Rose Taylor in Bromsgrove in February 1920 and after leaving school she worked in a factory.

Rose's son Dennis, 75, said: "She joined her two sisters in hairdressing, [then] she worked for the Inland Revenue for a while and then she went into the war effort assembling Bren guns."

Rose Stanton as an 18-year-old

She soon met George Stanton, who was also a Bromsgrove man, and the two married.

George worked as a design engineer and Rose moved all over the country with him.

After he died some 30 years ago, Rose moved from their home in Wolverhampton into a bungalow in Shifnal to be near her family.

"She lives on her own but with family around her all the time," said Dennis.

"Everybody thoroughly enjoyed themselves [at the party].

"The venue proved a great success, the staff and the food were excellent."

Two of Rose's grandchildren played musical pieces on a keyboard for her.

Rose attributed her longevity to having a "wonderful" family as well as the occasional alcoholic drink, like Baileys.