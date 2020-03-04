Menu

Thieves steal batteries from shed near Shifnal

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | News | Published:

Thieves stole four batteries from generators inside a business's shed, near Shifnal.

They got into the wooden shed, which is on Crackley Bank, by cutting the padlocks off.

It happened between 5pm on February 28 and 8am on February 29.

Police are calling on members of the public with information to come forward.

Anybody who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to get in touch with officers.

Those with information can call police on 101 citing reference number 0250S 290220.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

